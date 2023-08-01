Jeremy Scott Wise

A LAWRENCE COUNTY JURY HAS FOUND JEREMY WISE GUILTY OF SECOND-DEGREE MURDER IN THE SHOOTING DEATH OF MARK FIELDS. FOLLOWING TESTOMIES ON MONDAY AND TUESDAY, THE JURY DELIBERATED AND RETURNED THE GUILTY VERDICT BASED ON EVIDENCE PRESENTED THAT CONCLUDED WISE WAS GUILTY OF SHOOTING FIELDS IN OCTOBER OF 2021.

