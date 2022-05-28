THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM HOSTED THEIR ANNUAL KNOWLEDGE BOWL COMPETITION THIS WEEK. THE 4TH THRU 5TH GRADE KNOWLEDGE BOWL COMPETITION TOOK PLACE TUESDAY WHERE LAWRENCEBURG SACRED HEART CAME IN 1ST PLACE, SUMMERTOWN ELEMENTARY IN 2ND, SOUTH LAWRENCE SCHOOL IN 3RD AND LEOMA SCHOOL IN 4TH. THE 6TH THRU 8TH GRADE KNOWLEDGE BOWL COMPETITION TOOK PLACE WEDNESDAY WHERE LEOMA SCHOOL CAME IN 1ST, EO COFFMAN MIDDLE SCHOOL IN 2ND, SUMMERTOWN SCHOOL IN 3RD AND LORETTO SACRED HEART IN 4TH.
