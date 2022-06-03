Lawrence County Public Library

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY HAS ANNOUNCED THAT ALL CARD HOLDERS CAN NOW STREAM MOVIES, LISTEN TO MUSIC AND AUDIOBOOKS THROUGH HOOPLA DIGITAL DOT COM OR ON THE HOOPLA DIGITAL APP. LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS CAN CHECK OUT 10 DIGITAL DOWNLOADS A MONTH. FOR MORE INFORMATION CHECK OUT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY.

