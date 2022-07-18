NEWS

AFTER THREE DAYS OF TESTIMONIES, A LAWRENCE COUNTY JURY FOUND TODD DANIELS NOT GUILTY ON FRIDAY OF POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY, OF TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE AND POSSESSION OF AN ITEM WITH AN ALTERED SERIAL NUMBER. DANIELS WAS INDICTED IN MAY OF 2021 ON THE CHARGES THAT STEMMED FROM A THEFT THAT OCCURRED ON OR ABOUT MAY 10TH, 2017 AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY LANDFILL WHERE A KUBOTA LAWN MOWER WAS TAKEN ALONG WITH SEVERAL THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS WORTH OF EQUIPMENT INCLUDING A CHEVY TRUCK WITH CAMPER, A TRAILER, AND TOOLS. THE DEFENSE PRESENTED EXTENSIVE EVIDENCE THAT PROVED DANIELS WAS NOT INVOLVED IN THE THEFT NOR HAD KNOWLEDGE OF THE LAWNMOWER BEING STOLEN.  THE JURY WAS ABLE TO RETURN WITH A NOT GUILTY VERDICT SHORTLY AFTER BREAKING FOR DELIBERATION AQUITTING DANIELS OF ALL CHARGES.

