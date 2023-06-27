NEWS

A LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN WAS ARRESTED OVER THE WEEKEND FOR INDICENT EXPOSURE. ACCORDING TO REPORTS DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WERE DISPATCHED TO SHADY STREET IN SUMMERTOWN IN REFERENCE TO A MALE SUBJECT WHO WAS SEEN RUNNING OUT OF A CHURCH ON NAKED TALKING OUT OF HIS MIND. OUTSIDE OF THE A CHURCH ON SHADY STREET IN SUMMERTOWN. THE MALE WAS LOCATED AND DETAINED AND WAS ARRESTED FROR INDECENT EXPOSURE.  THE MALE, IDENTIFIED AS MICHAEL BRALY JR, 36, OF LAWRENCEBURG, WAS LATER FOUND WITH A MARIUANA GRINDER AND A BLACK METAL CONTAINER USED TO TRANSPORT MARIJUANA.  BRALY ALSO FACES THE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERANLIA.

