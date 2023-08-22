NEWS

A LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN FACES CHARGES OF CRIMINAL TRESPASSING AFTER ATTEMPTING TO BREAK INTO VEHICLES ON SCENIC ROAD LATE LAST WEEK. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, A MALE SUBJECT MATCHING THE DESCRIPITON FROM A SEPARATE INCIDENT LAST WEEK REGARDING BURGLARIZED VEHICLES COULD BE SEEN ATTEMPTING TO GAIN ACCESS TO TWO VEHICLES AT A BUSINESS ON AUTUST AUGUST 16TH. THE MALE IDENTIFIED AS BRANDON JOE PIGG IS ALREADY INCARERATED IN THE WAYNE COUNTY JAIL ON SEVER BURGALARIES IN THAT COUNTY. A HOLD HAS BEEN PLACED BY LAWRENCE COUNTY FOR PIG TO ANSWER VARIOUS CHARGES IN LAWRNCE COUNTY AS WELL.

