A LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN WAS KILLED IN AN EARLY JUNE TRAFFIC CRASH IN NORTH ALABAMA. SOURCES INDICATE 43-YEAR-OLD STEPHEN FULLER OF LEOMA WAS KILLED WHEN HE APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL OF THE VEHICLE HE WAS DRIVING AND CRASHED OFF THE ROADWAY. THE WRECK HAPPENED EARLY IN THE MORNING ON JUNE 2ND IN KILLEN. NO OTHER INJURIES WERE REPORTED AS A RESULT OF THE INCIDENT.
