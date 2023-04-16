THE LAWRENCE COUNTY MASTER GARDENERS ARE MAKING PLANS FOR THEIR 23RD ANNUAL PLANT SALE. THIS YEAR’S SALE WILL BE HELD SATURDAY, APRIL 29, FROM 7 AM-2 PM AT THE LOCAL UT/TSU EXTENSION OFFICE LOCATED AT 2385 BUFFALO ROAD IN LAWRENCEBURG.
