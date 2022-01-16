Annalee Story
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News

LAWRENCE COUNTY NATIVE ANNALEE STORY WAS NAMED MISS TEEN ALABAMA USA DURING A WEEKEND COMPETITION.  STORY, A FRESHMAN AT AUBURN UNIVERSITY, WON THE CROWN IN HER CATEGORY DURING THE MISS ALABAMA USA PAGEANT ON SATURDAY.  CONTESTANTS FROM ACROSS THE STATE COMPETED TO WIN SCHOLARSHIPS, PRIZES, AND THE OPPORTUNITY TO TRAVEL THE STATE REPRESENTING AND PROMOTING THE PAGEANT. STORY IS A NURSING MAJOR AND WILL REPRESENT ALABAMA AT THE UPCOMING MISS TEEN USA COMPETITION.

