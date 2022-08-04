ALL LAWRENCE COUNTY OFFICES INCLUDING THE SOLID WASTE TRANSFER STATION IS CLOSED TODAY DUE TO ELECTIONS.
Latest News
- Giles County Budget Committee Meeting Scheduled for Monday
- MCPS TDAP Drive Thru Thursday
- Legislative Update from Senator Joey Hensley, MD
- Giles County Commission to Meet in Regular Session
- Clare Derby
- Lawrence County Commission's Purchasing Meeting
- Zoning Board of Appeals to Meet Monday
- Lewis County Pays Off Loan for New Justice Center
Currently in Lawrenceburg
74°
Clear
86° / 72°
1 AM
74°
2 AM
73°
3 AM
73°
4 AM
72°
5 AM
72°
Most Popular
Articles
- Tennessee Department of Labor Released New Unemployment Data for the State of Tennessee
- Body Identified in Lawrence County - Charges Pending
- Body Found Early this Morning in Lawrence County Under Investigation
- Welfare Check Leads to Arrest after Body Discovered Deceased
- THP Checkpoints Scheduled for Lawrence and Wayne Counties
- WLX Election Night Coverage
- Body Found in Structure Fire in Florence
- Updated List of Delinquent Taxpayers Online at LAWRENCECOUNTYTN.GOV
- Sherry Yvette Davis
- Two Arrested in Florence for Theft of ATV and Trailer
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.