LC GOVERNMENT

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20, IS PRESIDENT’S DAY. THE HOLIDAY WILL FIND CLOSINGS OF MANY GOVERNMENT OFFICES. OFFICES OF LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED IN OBSERVANCE OF THE HOLIDAY. THIS WILL INCLUDE THE SOLID WASTE FACILITY. PRESIDENT’S DAY IS A STATE AND FEDERAL HOLIDAY. OFFICES OF THOSE GOVERNMENT AGENCIES WILL BE CLOSED. POST OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20, AND THERE WILL BE NO MAIL DELIVERY BY THE POSTAL SERVICE.

Recommended for you