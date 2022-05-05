NEWS

MEMBERS OF THE AMERICAN LEGION LADIES' AUXILIARY UNIT #146 WILL BE SELLING LAPEL-SIZE VERSIONS OF THE POPPY FLOWER MAY 27th THRU MAY 28th AT LOCAL BUSINESSES, RESTAURANTS AND ROADBLOCKS. FUNDS WILL GO TO HELP VETERANS AND THEIR FAMILIES, AND THE POPPY REMINDS US OF SACRIFICES MADE BY VETERANS. COUNTY EXECUTIVE T.R. WILLIAMS RECENTLY JOINED MEMBERS OF THE AUXILIARY TO PROCLAIM THE OBSERVANCE OF NATIONAL POPPY DAY IN LAWRENCE COUNTY.

