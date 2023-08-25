NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY IN LAWRENCEBURG HOSTED A READING BY LOCAL AUTHOR BOBBY EVERS DURING THE LUNCH HOUR ON THURSDAY.  ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, EVERS HAS WRITTEN "SHOES AND CHEESE: THE BOONETOWN CHRONICLES," "DEATH AND HAM: LIFE IS A REAL TRIP," AND AN AUDIOBOOK "RAMBLINGS OF A BIG-HEADED STORYTELLER." ALL ARE FILLED WITH TALES OF GROWING UP IN "BOONETOWN" AND ITS PEOPLE. READERS AND LISTENERS ENJOY THE FUNNY STORIES AND THE ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY THE REAL PEOPLE BEHIND THE STORIES. HIS BOOKS ARE AVAILABLE AT THE LIBRARY, AND FOR PURCHASE AT PAPER & THREAD AND OTHER LOCATIONS IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE AUDIOBOOK CAN BE PURCHASED ON AUDIBLE OR APPLE BOOKS.

