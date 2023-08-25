THE LAWRENCE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY IN LAWRENCEBURG HOSTED A READING BY LOCAL AUTHOR BOBBY EVERS DURING THE LUNCH HOUR ON THURSDAY. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, EVERS HAS WRITTEN "SHOES AND CHEESE: THE BOONETOWN CHRONICLES," "DEATH AND HAM: LIFE IS A REAL TRIP," AND AN AUDIOBOOK "RAMBLINGS OF A BIG-HEADED STORYTELLER." ALL ARE FILLED WITH TALES OF GROWING UP IN "BOONETOWN" AND ITS PEOPLE. READERS AND LISTENERS ENJOY THE FUNNY STORIES AND THE ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY THE REAL PEOPLE BEHIND THE STORIES. HIS BOOKS ARE AVAILABLE AT THE LIBRARY, AND FOR PURCHASE AT PAPER & THREAD AND OTHER LOCATIONS IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE AUDIOBOOK CAN BE PURCHASED ON AUDIBLE OR APPLE BOOKS.
Latest News
- Andrew "Andy" Lee Grisham
- Norma Fly Aymett
- Lester Bennett Heatherly
- Giles County Beautification Board to Host Annual Old Timers Day Festival
- Giles County Accepting Sealed Bids for Ambulance Remount
- Columbia Fire & Rescue Accepting Applications for Fire Explorer Program
- Wayne County Accepting Bids for Boyd Cottages
- One Injured In Early Saturday Traffic Accident
Currently in Lawrenceburg
72°
Partly Cloudy
94° / 72°
11 PM
72°
12 AM
72°
1 AM
72°
2 AM
74°
3 AM
73°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrence County Man Faces Charges in Wayne and Lawrence Counties
- Search Warrant Executed in Lawrence County Results in Seizure of Drugs, Money and Gun
- Drugs, Paraphernalia and Cash Seized in Lawrence County
- Former Columbia firefighter indicted for carrying weapon during May active shooter hoax
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Qualified Applicants
- City Police Respond to Assault Call Over the Weekend
- LCSO Investigates Theft from Abandoned Property
- Three Day Archery Only Hunt Set for Friday through Sunday
- Marshall County Emergency Communications Board Meeting August 22
- Overturned Dump Truck on Lewisburg Pike this Morning
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.