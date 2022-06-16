NEWS

STATE SENATOR JOEY HENSLEY AND SENATOR PAGE WALLEY ANNOUNCED THIS WEEK THAT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY WILL RECEIVE A GRANT FOR BROADBAND-RELATED LIBRARY SERVICES IN THE AMOUNT OF $5,563. THE FUNDS ARE BEING DISTRIBUTED BY THE TENNESSEE SECRETARY OF STATE’S OFFICE AND THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT. THE GRANT AWARDED IS PART OF THE TRAINING OPPORTUNITIES FOR PUBLIC LIBRARIES GRANT PROGRAM WHICH IS INTENDED TO HELP INCREASE COMMUNITY AWARENESS REGARDING THE USE AND IMPORTANCE OF BROADBAND ACCESS AND RELATED TECHNOLOGIES.

Recommended for you