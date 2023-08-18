THE LAWRENCE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY WILL HOST A MEET THE AUTHOR EVENT WITH BOBBY EVERS RADING FROM HIS NEW BOOK “SHOES AND CHEESE THE BOONTOWN CHRONICLES.” THE EVENT WILL BE ON THURSDAY AUGUST 24TH AT NOON AT THE LAWRENCEBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY.
