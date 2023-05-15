NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY'S PUBLIC RECORDS COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET THURSDAY, MAY 18, 2023, AT 8 A.M. IN THE SECOND-FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER. THE PUBLIC IS WELCOME TO ATTEND. LAWRENCE COUNTY ARCHIVES WILL OPEN AT 9:30 ON THURSDAY DUE TO THE PUBLIC RECORDS MEETING AT 8.

