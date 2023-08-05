THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION PURCHASING COMMITTEE IS SCHEDULED TO MEET ON MONDAY AUGUST 21ST AT 5 IN THE SECOND FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM IN THE ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE PUBLIC IS WELCOME TO ATTEND.
