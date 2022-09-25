THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION'S PURCHASING COMMITTEE WILL MEET THURSDAY IN THE SECOND FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 10 A.M. THE PUBLIC WAS INVITED TO ATTEND.
