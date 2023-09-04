ACCORDING TO STACKER.COM, LAWRENCE COUNTY HAS MADE THE LIST FOR THE BEST COUNTY TO RAISE A FAMILY IN. LAWRENCE CAME IN AT NUMBER 30 ON THE LIST. OTHER COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE INCLUDE MARSHALL COUNTY AT NUMBER 24 AND WILLIAMSON COUNTY AT NUMBER 1. SOME FACTORS USED TO DETEMINE THE LIST INCLUDE COST OF LIVING, SCHOOLS, HEALTH CARE, RECREATION, AND WEATHER.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
76°
Rain Shower
87° / 73°
11 PM
75°
12 AM
74°
1 AM
72°
2 AM
71°
3 AM
70°
Most Popular
Articles
- Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Lawrence County
- Florence Police Department Seeks Information
- Search Warrant Results in Drug Arrests in Lawrence County
- Maury County Jury Returns Indictments for Aggravated Child Neglect
- Traffic Stop Results in Drug Seizure
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help
- Former Columbia firefighter indicted for carrying weapon during May active shooter hoax
- New Information Regarding Hit and Run
- Dr. Benefield Critically Injured In Traffic Accident
- Marshall County Man Arrested following TBI Investigation
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.