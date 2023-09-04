NEWS

ACCORDING TO STACKER.COM, LAWRENCE COUNTY HAS MADE THE LIST FOR THE BEST COUNTY TO RAISE A FAMILY IN. LAWRENCE CAME IN AT NUMBER 30 ON THE LIST. OTHER COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE INCLUDE MARSHALL COUNTY AT NUMBER 24 AND WILLIAMSON COUNTY AT NUMBER 1. SOME FACTORS USED TO DETEMINE THE LIST INCLUDE COST OF LIVING, SCHOOLS, HEALTH CARE, RECREATION, AND WEATHER.

Recommended for you