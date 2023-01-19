NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN REPUBLICAN PARTY WILL BE HAVING THEIR MONTHLY MEETING ON TUESDAY JANUARY 24TH AT 5:30 P.M. THE MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE IN THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COURTHOUSE. THE ADDRESS IS 240 W GAINES ST STE 1, LAWRENCEBURG, TN 38464. THE MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE IN THE MAIN COURT ROOM UPSTAIRS. THE PARTY WILL BE NOMINATING OFFICERS. 

