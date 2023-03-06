NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY REPUBLICAN WOMEN’S CLUB WILL HAVE ITS 2ND MEETING TUESDAY, MARCH 14TH, AT EL AZTECA RESTAURANT IN LAWRENCEBURG AT 6 PM. GUEST SPEAKER WILL BE MORGAN KENSINGER, DONOR ENGAGEMENT SPECIALIST AND DEVELOPMENT DESIGNER AT CONCERNED WOMEN FOR AMERICA. ALL LOCAL WOMEN WHO WOULD LIKE TO BE A PART OF THIS EFFORT ARE WELCOMED TO ATTEND.

