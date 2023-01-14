LC GOVERNMENT

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION RESOLUTION COMMITTEE IS SCHEDULED TO MEET TUESDAY AT 5 PM. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE SECOND FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER. THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION'S HIGHWAY COMMITTEE HAS SCHEDULED A MEETING FOR THURSDAY AT 5 PM, ALSO AT THE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER. THE PUBLIC IS WELCOME TO ATTEND.

Recommended for you