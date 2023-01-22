NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY RIGHT TO LIFE IS FINALIZING PLANS FOR ITS ANNUAL EVENT TO BE HELD JANUARY 29. THE TN RIGHT TO LIFE CELEBRATION OF LIFE WILL BE HELD SUNDAY AT 2 AT LEOMA BAPTIST CHURCH. KEYNOTE SPEAKER WILL BE STATE REPRESENTATIVE KIP CAPLEY. FOR MORE INFORMATION CHECK OUT THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE AT LAWRENCE COUNTY TN RIGHT TO LIFE.

