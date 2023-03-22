NEARLY 50 LAWRENCE COUNTY ROTARIANS, FAMILY, AND FRIENDS JOINED TOGETHER AT LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY PARK ON SATURDAY, TO ASSEMBLE MEAL PACKETS FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE HUNGRY. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB PARTNERED WITH RISE AGAINST HUNGER AND PURCHASED FOOD AND SUPPLIES TO ASSEMBLE PACKAGES TAHT WILL BE CONSOLIDATED WITH OUTPUT FROM SIMILAR EVENTS, THEN SHIP OVERSEAS TO A DISASTER AREA OR OTHER SUSTAINABLE PROGRAM WHERE FOOD IS NEEDED. THIS WAS THE FIFTH ANNUAL EVENT FOR THE LOCAL CLUB THAT MANAGES THE MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR AND NUMEROUS OTHER PROJECTS IN LAWRENCEBURG AND LAWRENCE COUNTY.
Latest News
- Lawrence County Rotarians Assemble Meal Packets
- City of Loretto Accepting Applications
- Lawrenceburg City Council Scheduled to Meet Thursday
- LUS Meeting Rescheduled
- Lawrenceburg Parks and Rec Seeking Umpires and Lifeguards
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Identifies Human Remains
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigating Series of Vandalisms
- Gentry Allen Roberts
Currently in Lawrenceburg
56°
Cloudy
58° / 47°
11 PM
57°
12 AM
57°
1 AM
57°
2 AM
58°
3 AM
58°
Most Popular
Articles
- Murder Investigation Underway in Lawrence County
- Lewisburg Police Department Addresses Rumors
- Fire crews respond to apartment complex
- Ohio authorities seek man with Lawrenceburg connection
- Tennessee's 2023-2024 Fishing Regulations
- Loretto Man Arrested for Shooting Incident in Alabama
- Kevin Wayne Gobble
- Lawrence County Man Faces Evading Arrest Charges
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigating Theft of Utility Trailer
- Lawrenceburg American Job Center Seeking Qualified Applicant
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.