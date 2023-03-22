NEWS

NEARLY 50 LAWRENCE COUNTY ROTARIANS, FAMILY, AND FRIENDS JOINED TOGETHER AT LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY PARK ON SATURDAY, TO ASSEMBLE MEAL PACKETS FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE HUNGRY.  ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB PARTNERED WITH RISE AGAINST HUNGER AND PURCHASED FOOD AND SUPPLIES TO ASSEMBLE PACKAGES TAHT WILL BE CONSOLIDATED WITH OUTPUT FROM SIMILAR EVENTS, THEN SHIP OVERSEAS TO A DISASTER AREA OR OTHER SUSTAINABLE PROGRAM WHERE FOOD IS NEEDED. THIS WAS THE FIFTH ANNUAL EVENT FOR THE LOCAL CLUB THAT MANAGES THE MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR AND NUMEROUS OTHER PROJECTS IN LAWRENCEBURG AND LAWRENCE COUNTY.

