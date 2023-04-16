THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION WILL MEET IN REGULAR SESSION ON THURSDAY, APRIL 27. THE MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE CENTRAL OFFICE LOCATED AT 1620 SPRINGER ROAD AND IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5 PM.
