THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION IS SCHEDULED TO HOLD A WORK SESSION ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29. THE MEETING WILL BEGIN AT 4:30 PM, AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CENTRAL OFFICE LOCATED AT 1620 SPRINGER ROAD IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE SCHOOL BOARD MEETS IN REGULAR SESSON THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1, AT 5 PM.
Latest News
