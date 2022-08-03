LAWRENCE COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM WOULD LIKE TO REMIND ALL PARENTS/GUARDIANS OF LCSS 7TH GRADE STUDENTS THAT A TDAP BOOSTER IMMUNIZATION IS REQUIRED FOR ALL INCOMING 7TH GRADERS. IF YOU HAVE AN APPOINTMENT FOR THIS IMMUNIZATION LATER THIS MONTH OR HAVE NOT HAD THIS YET, PLEASE CALL THE LAWRENCE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT 931-762-9406 TO SET AN APPOINTMENT FOR THIS WEEK TO OBTAIN THAT BOOSTER. YOUR STUDENT WILL NOT BE ABLE TO ATTEND SCHOOL UNTIL THAT IMMUNIZATION REQUIREMENT IS MET AFTER THIS WEEK.
Lawrence County School System Reminder for 7th Grade Student Parents
