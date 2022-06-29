THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE SCHOOL NUTRITION DEPARTMENT. AVAILABLE POSITIONS INCLUDE SUBSTITUTES, FULL TIME AND PART TIME WORKERS FOR THE CAFETERIA. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO LCSS.US AND CLICK ON EMPLOYMENT.
Latest News
Articles
- Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County
- Fire in Athens Destroys Multiple Vehicles
- Emergency Lane Closures on I-65 in Marshall County
- Loretto Man Arrested for Simple Assault
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigates Burglary in Leoma
- Shelbyville Police Seeks Public's Help
- THP Trooper Resigns in the Midst of Investigation
- Lawrence County Home Sustains Damage from Fire
- USDA Commodity Distribution Scheduled for Maury County
- Three Killed in Fatal Accident Sunday Night in Lawrence County
