...Heavy Rainfall and Flooding Possible Sunday into Sunday Night...
An approaching storm will bring widespread rain to Middle
Tennessee beginning late Saturday and continuing into Sunday night.
Much of Middle Tennessee should receive at least 1 to 2
inches of rain with the potential for locally heavier amounts up
to 2 and a half inches. This rainfall in addition to the melting
snow could cause flooding along rivers, creeks, roads and low
lying areas. The most likely location for this to happen is along
and north of I-40 and east of I-24.
Middle Tennessee residents should monitor the latest forecasts
concerning the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding over the
next 24-36 hours. For the latest forecast updates and river
forecasts, visit our website at weather.gov/nashville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.