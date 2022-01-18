LCSS will operate on normal hours.
Travel conditions are favorable for faculty, staff, students, and parents to return to school on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
For those in the northern end of Lawrence County, please use caution traveling to school. Some roads may have snow remaining with melting creating slippery conditions.
Please use caution traveling to school tomorrow, Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
After any seasonal weather event, please do the following:
•Leave home earlier than usual;
•Slow down;
•Be mindful of black ice on roadways;
•Do not cross low water bridges with rapid moving current;
•Be alert and drive safely.
