THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WILL PRESENT THE NATIONAL SENIOR HEALTH AND FITNESS DAY WEDNESDAY MAY 31, FROM 10 AM TO 1 PM, AT ROTARY PARK IN LAWRENCEBURG. THOSE AGES 55 AND OLDER ARE INVITED TO ATTEND. THERE WILL BE INFORMATION TABLES, GAMES, MUSIC, EXERCISE DEMONSTRATIONS AND FOOD. THERE WILL ALSO BE PRIZE GIVEAWAYS.
Lawrence County Senior Center hosts event at Rotary Park
