NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WILL PRESENT THE NATIONAL SENIOR HEALTH AND FITNESS DAY WEDNESDAY MAY 31, FROM 10 AM TO 1 PM, AT ROTARY PARK IN LAWRENCEBURG. THOSE AGES 55 AND OLDER ARE INVITED TO ATTEND. THERE WILL BE INFORMATION TABLES, GAMES, MUSIC, EXERCISE DEMONSTRATIONS AND FOOD. THERE WILL ALSO BE PRIZE GIVEAWAYS.

