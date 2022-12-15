NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WILL BE OFFERING STAY STRONG STAY HEALTHY ON TUESDAYS AND THURSDAY AT 9 AM. STACY CLARK FROM THE UT EXTENSION OFFICE WILL BE THE INSTRUCTOR AND THE PROGRAM WILL INVOLVE THE USE OF SMALL WEIGHTS TO BUILD STRENGTH. ON FRIDAYS, THE CENTER WILL OFFER ZUMBA AT 10 AM WITH INSTRUCTOR MONICA MCCREADY, A VOLUNTEER FROM COLUMBIA. BOTH CLASSES ARE FREE OF CHARGE TO ANYONE 55 AND OVER. THERE IS NO SIGN UP REQUIRED AND PARTICIPANTS DO NOT NEED TO BE A MEMBER OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SENIOR CENTER.

