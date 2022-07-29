NEWS

THE STATE HEALTH INSURANCE ASSISTANCE PROGRAM /SENIOR MEDICARE PATROL IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WILL PRESENT AN EDUCATIONAL SERIES STARTING ON AUGUST 5TH AND RUNNING THROUGH AUGUST 26TH. THE PROGRAM WILL BE ON EACH FRIDAY OF THE MONTH OF AUGUST AT NOON AND WILL PROVIDE INFORMATION LEADING UP TO THE ANNUAL MEDICARE ENROLLMENT PERIOD WHICH IS OCTOBER 15TH TO DECEMBER 7TH. SPACE IS LIMITED. REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. CALL THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SENIOR CENTER AT 931-762-9259.

