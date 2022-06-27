tmobile

IN APRIL 2021, T-MOBILE ANNOUNCED A $25 MILLION DOLLAR, FIVE-YEAR INITIATIVE TO SUPPORT THE PEOPLE AND ORGANIZATIONS THAT HELP SMALL TOWNS ACROSS AMERICA THRIVE AND GROW. THE T-MOBILE HOMETOWN GRANT PROGRAM TO DATE HAS GIVE MORE THAN $4.4 MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP KICKSTART 100 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS ACROSS 36 STATES. LAWRENCE COUNTY SENIOR CENTER IS ONE OF 25 GRANT WINNERS RECENTLY AWARDED FOR THEIR HOMETOWN PROJECTS AND WAS AWARDED $50,000 DOLLARS. THE FUNDS WILL BE USED TO MODERNIZE THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WITH STRUCTURAL AND ADA ACCESSIBILITY UPGRADES TO CONTINUE TO SERVE THE COMMUNITY WITH MEALS, PROGRAMS AND MORE.

Recommended for you