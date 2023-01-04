NEWS

DURING THE MONTH OF JANUARY, THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER WOULD LIKE TO MIND THOSE 60 YEARS OF AGE AND OVER THAT THEY OFFER A WELL-BALANCED NUTRITIOUS MEAL MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY AT 11:30 AM FOR A NORMAL CONTRIBUION. HOME DELIVERY IS AVAILABLE TO THOSE WHO QUALIFY. FOR INFORMATION REGARDING THE HOME-DELIVERED MEALS CALL 1-866-836-6678. RESERVATIONS MUST BE MADE 48 HOURS IN ADVANCE SINCE THE MEALS ARE CATERED FROM AN OFF-SITE LOCATION.  FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-762-1578.

