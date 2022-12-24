Lawrence County Sheriff

EARLIER THIS WEEK, THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HELD ITS FIRST ANNUAL SHOP WITH A COP EVENT. WITH HELP FROM SEVERAL COMMUNITY SPONSORS INCLUDING MCDONALDS AND WALMART SUPERCENTER, DEPUTIES WERE ABLE TO TAKE TIME OUT OF THEIR DAY TO MAKE THIS CHRISTMAS SPECIAL FOR SOME REALLY AWESOME KIDS. IN ALL 16 KIDS PARTICIPATED AND LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF JOHN MYERS THANKED EVERYONE FOR MAKING THIS A SUCCESS AND HOPES TO MAKE THIS AN ANNUAL EVENT.

