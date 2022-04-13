so class

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE CITIZEN’S ACADEMY KICKED OFF TUESDAY NIGHT. ON THE FIRST EVENING PARTICIPANTS LEARNED ABOUT THE SWAT TEAM AND OVER THE NEXT 12 WEEKS, PARTIPANTS WILL EXPLORE OTHER TOPICS INCLUDING THE DAILY OPERATIONS OF THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE, THE JUDICIAL SYSTEM, CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONS AND MORE. THE CITIZEN’S ACADEMY IS OFFERED ONCE A YEAR AND THIS IS THE THIRD CLASS SINCE SHERIFF JOHN MYERS HAS TAKEN OFFICE AND THE FIRST-CLASS BACK IN SESSION SINCE COVID. 

