THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE CITIZEN’S ACADEMY KICKED OFF TUESDAY NIGHT. ON THE FIRST EVENING PARTICIPANTS LEARNED ABOUT THE SWAT TEAM AND OVER THE NEXT 12 WEEKS, PARTIPANTS WILL EXPLORE OTHER TOPICS INCLUDING THE DAILY OPERATIONS OF THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE, THE JUDICIAL SYSTEM, CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONS AND MORE. THE CITIZEN’S ACADEMY IS OFFERED ONCE A YEAR AND THIS IS THE THIRD CLASS SINCE SHERIFF JOHN MYERS HAS TAKEN OFFICE AND THE FIRST-CLASS BACK IN SESSION SINCE COVID.
Latest News
- LCHS Lady Cats Basketball Coach Resigns
- Florence Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Juvenile
- City of Lawrenceburg Office Closed Friday
- Slow Down Tennessee - 4/15 thru 4/29
- Shooting Suspect Arrested in Florence
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Academy Kicks Off
- Giles County Election Commission to Meet
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigating Burglary in Leoma
Currently in Lawrenceburg
60°
Cloudy
82° / 57°
1 AM
60°
2 AM
58°
3 AM
53°
4 AM
53°
5 AM
50°
Most Popular
Articles
- LUS Scheduled Power Outage for Monday April 11th
- Traffic Lights Crash Down on Intersection
- Gun Stolen from Unlocked Vehicle in Lawrence County
- Slow Down Tennessee - 4/15 thru 4/29
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Saturday in Marshall County
- Shooting Suspect Arrested in Florence
- Richard Kent Brazier "Ricky B"
- Sundrop Festival to be Held June 11th
- Drug Arrests in Lawrence County
- TNHP Roadside Safety Checkpoints to be Conducted in Lewis and Lincoln Counties
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.