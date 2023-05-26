NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE A HOME INVASION THAT OCCURRED IN THE EARLY MORNING HOURS OF MAY 20TH WHERE THE HOMEOWNER WAS SHOT MULTIPLE TIMES. SHERIFF JOHN MYERS ADVISED THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS ACTIVELY FOLLOWING ALL LEADS AND AT THIS POINT IN THE INVESTIGATION IT IS BELIEVED THAT THIS CASE MAYBE A MULTI JURISDICAION INVESTIGATION INVOLVING MULTIPLE STATES.  

