Lawrence County Sheriff

APPLICATIONS ARE BEING ACCEPTED FOR THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE CITIZEN'S POLICE ACADEMY. THE 13-WEEK COURSE BEGINS MAY 16, AT 6 PM. IT WILL COVER TOPICS SUCH AS THE JUDICIAL SYSTEM, K-9 UNITS, DRUG INVESTIGATIONS AND MORE. APPLICANTS MUST BE AT LEASET 18 YEARS OF AGE, A LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENT, HAVE A VALID DRIVER'S LICENSE AND NO PRIOR CRIMINAL HISTORY OR PENDING CRIMINAL CHARGES.  APPLICATIONS CAN BE PICKED UP AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT. SPOTS ARE LIMITED. THE APPLICATION DEADLINE IS MAY 10. 

