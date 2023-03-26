APPLICATIONS ARE BEING ACCEPTED FOR THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE CITIZEN'S POLICE ACADEMY. THE 13-WEEK COURSE BEGINS MAY 16, AT 6 PM. IT WILL COVER TOPICS SUCH AS THE JUDICIAL SYSTEM, K-9 UNITS, DRUG INVESTIGATIONS AND MORE. APPLICANTS MUST BE AT LEASET 18 YEARS OF AGE, A LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENT, HAVE A VALID DRIVER'S LICENSE AND NO PRIOR CRIMINAL HISTORY OR PENDING CRIMINAL CHARGES. APPLICATIONS CAN BE PICKED UP AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT. SPOTS ARE LIMITED. THE APPLICATION DEADLINE IS MAY 10.
Latest News
- Tornadoes confirmed in Florence and Fayetteville
- It's Mule Day time for Columbia
- Giles County nonprofits can apply for funding
- Lawrence County EMS seeks applicants
- Checkpoints planned in Maury and Giles counties
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office hosts citizen academy
- Betty Ruth Davis Ray
- Esther June Price Gulley
Currently in Lawrenceburg
69°
Clear
78° / 50°
8 PM
69°
9 PM
68°
10 PM
66°
11 PM
63°
12 AM
62°
Most Popular
Articles
- Murder Investigation Underway in Lawrence County
- Checkpoints planned in Maury and Giles counties
- Tennessee's 2023-2024 Fishing Regulations
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigating Series of Vandalisms
- Kaylen Judkins
- Ohio authorities seek man with Lawrenceburg connection
- LCSO Responds to Possible Overdose
- Structure Fire in Loretto
- Zoe Elizabeth Petty
- Judi Lynn Butler
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.