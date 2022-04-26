NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING A THEFT THAT OCCURRED AT MCFALL’S MIN STORAGE. ON SUNDAY, AT APPROXIMATELY 3 PM, DEPUTIES SPOKE TO A COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED THE LOCK ON THEIR UNIT HAD BEEN CUT OFF AND ANOTHER PUT IN IT'S PLACE. A TORCH SET, ALONG WITH SEVERAL OTHER ITEMS WERE MISSING INCLUDING A TWO PIECE CRAFSMAN TOOLBOX WITH NUMATIC TOOLS, A SAUTER GUN AND RATCHETS. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE. ALSO OVER THE WEEKEND A REPORT OF A STOLEN CATALYTIC CONVERTER WAS TAKEN FROM A PROPERTY IN THE COUNTRYWOOD ESTATES. THE CONVERTER WAS TAKEN FROM A 2003 FORD F150 SOMETIME OVER THE PAST TWO MONTHS.

Recommended for you