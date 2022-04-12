THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING A BURGLARY THAT OCCURRED LATE LAST WEEK ON FREEMNAN HILL ROAD IN LEOMA. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES SPOKE WITH A COMPLAINANT WHO ADVIED THEY NOTICED THE GLASS ON THEIR FRONT DOOR BROKEN WHEN THEY RETUREND AFTER BEING GONE FOR SEVERAL HOURS ON FRIDAY. SEVERAL DRAWERS WERE OPEN AND ON THE FLOOR. A BROWNING RIFLE WAS DISCOVERED MISSING ALONG WITH A COLEMAN COOLER AND SEVERAL CHANGE JARS. TOTAL LOSS 1,025 DOLLARS. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigating Burglary in Leoma
Latest News
- LCHS Lady Cats Basketball Coach Resigns
- Florence Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Juvenile
- City of Lawrenceburg Office Closed Friday
- Slow Down Tennessee - 4/15 thru 4/29
- Shooting Suspect Arrested in Florence
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Academy Kicks Off
- Giles County Election Commission to Meet
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigating Burglary in Leoma
Currently in Lawrenceburg
60°
Cloudy
82° / 57°
1 AM
60°
2 AM
58°
3 AM
53°
4 AM
53°
5 AM
50°
Most Popular
Articles
- LUS Scheduled Power Outage for Monday April 11th
- Traffic Lights Crash Down on Intersection
- Gun Stolen from Unlocked Vehicle in Lawrence County
- Slow Down Tennessee - 4/15 thru 4/29
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Saturday in Marshall County
- Shooting Suspect Arrested in Florence
- Richard Kent Brazier "Ricky B"
- Sundrop Festival to be Held June 11th
- Drug Arrests in Lawrence County
- TNHP Roadside Safety Checkpoints to be Conducted in Lewis and Lincoln Counties
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.