THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING A BURGLARY THAT OCCURRED LATE LAST WEEK ON FREEMNAN HILL ROAD IN LEOMA. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES SPOKE WITH A COMPLAINANT WHO ADVIED THEY NOTICED THE GLASS ON THEIR FRONT DOOR BROKEN WHEN THEY RETUREND AFTER BEING GONE FOR SEVERAL HOURS ON FRIDAY. SEVERAL DRAWERS WERE OPEN AND ON THE FLOOR. A BROWNING RIFLE WAS DISCOVERED MISSING ALONG WITH A COLEMAN COOLER AND SEVERAL CHANGE JARS. TOTAL LOSS 1,025 DOLLARS. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

