THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING A BURGLARY THAT OCCURRED LATE LAST WEEK. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES WERE DISPATCHED TO A PROPERTY ON BARNESVILLE ROAD TO SPEAK TO COMPLAINANTS WHO ADVISED THEIR HOUSE HAD BEEN BROKEN INTO AND THERE WERE SEVERAL ITEMS MISSING. UPON ARRIVAL DEPUTIES WERE SHOWN THE BACK DOOR WHICH APPEARED TO HAVE BEEN KICKED IN AND THE DOOR FRAME DAMAGED. AMONG THE ITEMS MISSING WERE SEVERAL FIREARMS, JEWELRY, CASH, CREDIT CARDS AND PERSONAL DOCUMENTS. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
