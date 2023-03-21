THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING A SERIES OF VANDALISM REPORTS THAT WERE TAKEN OVER THE WEEKEND. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES SPOKE WITH COMPLAINANTS AT 5 DIFFERENT ADDRESSES REFERENCE TO THEIR MAILBOXES BEING VANDALIZED. THREE PROPERTIES ON REVILO ROAD AND ONE PROPERTY ON SHOALLY BRANCH ROAD. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigating Series of Vandalisms
