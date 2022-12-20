NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING A THEFT THAT OCCURRED SOMETIME AFTER DECEMBER 8TH AT THE SUMMERTOWN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FIELD. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, A DEPUTY WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WAS CONTACTED BY THE SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICE WHO HAD TALKED TO THE FOOTBALL COACH WHO ADVISED A HUDL SIDELINE ENDZONE COMMUNICATIONS DEVICE ALONG WITH PORTABLE CHARGER HAD BEEN TAKEN. THE ITEMS WERE DISCOVERED MISSING ON FRIDAY. ESTIMATED VALUE $2248.00 DOLLARS. ANYONE WITH INFORMAITON IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

Recommended for you