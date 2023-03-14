NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING A THEFT THAT OCCURRED OVER THE WEEKEND IN SUMMERTOWN. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO MOORE ROAD ON SUNDAY TO SPEAK TO A COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED THEIR ENCLOSED UTILITY TRAILER WAS TAKEN. THE LAST TIME IT WAS SEEN WAS ON SATURDAY. THE TRAILER IS DESCRIBED AS A BLACK V NOSE ENCLOSED TRAILER WITH A DROP-DOWN GATE. IT IS A SINGLE AXEL WITH WHITE WHEELS AND ALSO HAS A SIDESTEP IN THE DOOR ON THE RIGHT OF THE TRAILER. THERE MAY BE DAMAGE TO THE JACK AS IT WAS DRUG IN THE DOWN POSITION. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOUARGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

