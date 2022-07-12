NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING A THEFT THAT OCCURRED FRIDAY IN SUMMERTOWN. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES WERE DISPATCHED TO A CONSTRUCTION SITE AT SUMMERTOWN HIGH SCHOOL WERE TWO GEO SCONCE QUARTERSPHERE 50-WATT LED LIGHTS WERE STOLEN. TOTAL VALUE 600 DOLLARS. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

Recommended for you