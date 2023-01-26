NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING A SERIES OF VANDALISM RPORTS THAT WERE TAKEN OVER THE WEEKEND. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES SPOEK WITH COMPLAINANTS AT 6 DIFFERENT REFERENCES ON NORTH BRACE ROAD WHO HAD THEIR MAILBOXES VANDALIZED. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

Recommended for you