NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING A THEFT THAT OCCURRED OVER THE WEEKEND. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO PARKER’S PLACE ON HIGHWAY 43 IN SAINT JOSEPH IN REFERENCE TO A STOLEN VEHICLE. THE VEHCILE WAS LAST SEEN IN THE PARKING LOT AROUND 7:45 PM SATURDAY EVENING. WHEN THE COMPLAINANT WENT OUTSIDE AT 1 AM THE VEHICLE WAS GONE. THE VEHICLE IS DESCRIBED AS A 2005 HONDA PILOT BLACK IN COLOR. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

