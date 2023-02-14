NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTING A BURGLARY TO A VEHICLE THAT OCCURRED LATE LAST WEEK. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO THE INTERSECTION OF GORE ROAD AND PLAINFIELD LANE WHERE A GOLD NISSAN PATHFINDER WAS DISCOVERED WITH THE PASSENGER REAR QUARTER WINDOW BUSTED OUT AND THE HATCH RAISED. THE OWNERS ADVISED THE VEHICLE HAD BROKEN DOWN AND WAS LEFT , WHEN THE OWNERS RETURNED, THEY FOUND THE VEHICLE HAD BEEN BROKEN INTO. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

