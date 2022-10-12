LCSO

THE LAWRENCE COUTNY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING A BURGLERY THAT WAS REPORTED OVER THE WEEKEND. ACCORDING TO REPORTS DEPUTIES SPOKE TO A COMPAINTANT ON SUNDAY ON FISH TRAP ROAD WHO ADVISED THEIR DRUM, AMP, CORD, BASE GUITAR, CASE, AND FLOOR MONITER HAD BEEN STOLEN. THE ITEMS WERE TAKEN SOMETIME LAST WEEK. ANYONE WIT HINFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

